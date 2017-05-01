Migrant Workers Demand Full Labor Rights in Northern Thailand
CHIANG MAI, Thailand-Burmese migrant workers and local Thai workers marched to Chiang Mai City Hall on Monday afternoon to demand full labor rights on the occasion of International Labor Day, or May Day. Around 200 workers from the Northern Thailand Labor Network-which is comprised of Thai and Burmese workers' associations as well as local academics-conducted a two-day workshop on Sunday and Monday to collect workers' voices on the internationally-recognized labor day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC