Migrant Workers Demand Full Labor Rights in Northern Thailand

CHIANG MAI, Thailand-Burmese migrant workers and local Thai workers marched to Chiang Mai City Hall on Monday afternoon to demand full labor rights on the occasion of International Labor Day, or May Day. Around 200 workers from the Northern Thailand Labor Network-which is comprised of Thai and Burmese workers' associations as well as local academics-conducted a two-day workshop on Sunday and Monday to collect workers' voices on the internationally-recognized labor day.

