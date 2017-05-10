Meyer to dish out on Thailand investment

Mr Lo says after nearly 20 years of investing in Thailand, the company wants more support from the government to help boost business. Meyer Corporation, a leading American cookware manufacturer, will continue to invest in Thailand, allocating at least 500 million baht over the next five years, says a senior executive.



