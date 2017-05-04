Martin Heiniger has been appointed Ge...

Martin Heiniger has been appointed General Manager at The Tongsai Bay in Ko Samui, Thailand

The Tongsai Bay, Koh Samui, Thailand celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2017 and taking the helm of this family owned, luxurious five-star resort as newly appointed General Manager is Martin Heiniger, a Swiss national with over 30 years of experience in hotel management. Martin Heiniger brings a wealth of expertise and ambition to this role and will be responsible for running The Tongsai Bay and overseeing the 30th anniversary celebrations taking place throughout 2017.

Chicago, IL

