Martin Heiniger has been appointed General Manager at The Tongsai Bay in Ko Samui, Thailand
The Tongsai Bay 84 Moo 5, Bo Phut, Surat Thani, Ko Samui , 84320 Thailand Phone: +66 77 913 750 Fax: +66 77 425 462 Visit Website The Tongsai Bay, Koh Samui, Thailand celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2017 and taking the helm of this family owned, luxurious five-star resort as newly appointed General Manager is Martin Heiniger, a Swiss national with over 30 years of experience in hotel management. Martin Heiniger brings a wealth of expertise and ambition to this role and will be responsible for running The Tongsai Bay and overseeing the 30th anniversary celebrations taking place throughout 2017.
