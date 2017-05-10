Man held for stabbing ex-wife, lockin...

Man held for stabbing ex-wife, locking her in car boot

Narong Inthong, 40 of Nakhon Si Thammarat's Chang Klang district, is arrested at a rented room in Lad Krabang district, Bangkok, on Friday for the attempted murder of his ex-wife in Surat Thani. A man who allegedly stabbed his ex-wife in Surat Thani and put her in the locked boot of a car, where she pretended to be dead, has been arrested in Bangkok after five days on the run.

