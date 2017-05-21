Man arrested for breaking into 80 tem...

Man arrested for breaking into 80 temples

16 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

A Buddhist man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into the living quarters of monks in 82 temples in Udon Thani and stealing amulets, cash and valuables over 11 months. Khammual Sitabutr, 41, was arrested at 10 am on Thursday while he was allegedly selling amulets he had stolen from temples.

Chicago, IL

