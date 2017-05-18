Mae Hong Son underage prostitution scandal: TAO head turns himself in

The head of a tambon administrative organisation in Nonthaburi province turned himself in to a court on Monday to face a malfeasance charge related to a trip to Mae Hong Son province during which a member of his government allegedly bought sex from an underage prostitutes. Wasu Phan-ngern, president of the Ban Mai Tambon Administrative Organisation in Bang Yai district, turned up at the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases at about 8am.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.