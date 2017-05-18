Mae Hong Son underage prostitution sc...

Mae Hong Son underage prostitution scandal: TAO head turns himself in

The head of a tambon administrative organisation in Nonthaburi province turned himself in to a court on Monday to face a malfeasance charge related to a trip to Mae Hong Son province during which a member of his government allegedly bought sex from an underage prostitutes. Wasu Phan-ngern, president of the Ban Mai Tambon Administrative Organisation in Bang Yai district, turned up at the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases at about 8am.

