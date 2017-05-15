Land prices reach the sky

Bangkok Post

For truly high land prices, try the area in and around Siam Square, where 2 million baht will buy you one square wah. Land prices in the central business district are expected to continue rising despite the already pricey levels in the area.

Chicago, IL

