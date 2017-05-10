Jetstar passengers hot under collar after meltdown in Thailand
Passengers were left hot under the collar after an overnight Jetstar flight from Phuket was grounded for hours with no airconditioning. The budget airline left passengers sweltering for over two hours while a technical issue was fixed.
