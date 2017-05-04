Japan, ASEAN countries mull ways to c...

Japan, ASEAN countries mull ways to counter financial crises

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Top financial leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met with their counterparts from Japan, China and South Korea on Friday to discuss ways to improve cooperation to cope with financial crises. At the gathering in Yokohama on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting the finance ministers and central bank governors discussed revisions to the Chiang Mai Initiative, a multilateral currency swap arrangement set up to act as a "safety net" in times of financial turmoil.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,329 • Total comments across all topics: 280,799,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC