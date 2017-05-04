Japan, ASEAN countries mull ways to counter financial crises
Top financial leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met with their counterparts from Japan, China and South Korea on Friday to discuss ways to improve cooperation to cope with financial crises. At the gathering in Yokohama on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's annual meeting the finance ministers and central bank governors discussed revisions to the Chiang Mai Initiative, a multilateral currency swap arrangement set up to act as a "safety net" in times of financial turmoil.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC