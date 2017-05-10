James Comey's axing by Donald Trump sets off US political storm
Washington, DC: US President Donald Trump has ignited a political firestorm by firing FBI Director James Comey, who had been leading an investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the election outcome. The Republican president said he fired Comey, the top US law enforcement official, on Tuesday over his handling of an election-year email scandal involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC