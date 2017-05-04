Italthai hit with criminal suit

Italthai hit with criminal suit

Yesterday

The site of the Red Line elevated track on Kamphaeng Phet Road where three workers died after a steel support structure fell off a pillar on April 28, 2017. The Labour Ministry has lodged a criminal suit against the contractor of the Red Line elevated rail project following last week's fatal accident that killed three workers.

