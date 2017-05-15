Is the travel industry really still b...

Is the travel industry really still booming around the world?

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

The advent of technology has removed barriers between countries and opened a window of opportunity for travel and tourism, with improved connectivity. However, optimism has been tempered with caution as the recent spate of terrorist attacks has put safety at the forefront of the tourism industry, with industry leaders as well as politicians voicing concern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,136 • Total comments across all topics: 281,018,718

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC