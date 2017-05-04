IS terrorist cell has smuggled weapon...

IS terrorist cell has smuggled weapons from Thailand into Malaysia: sources

AN ISLAMIC STATE terror cell has been smuggling weapons from southern Thailand into Malaysia and stockpiling them for about a year to prepare for attacks on home soil and abroad, a source told The Star newspaper in Malaysia. "The authorities believe they have been smuggling weapons for at least a year but it could have been longer than that," a source told The Star.

