Iranian self-immolates outside embassy in election protest

An unidentified man sits on the ground after he set himself on fire outside the Iranian Embassy Friday, May 19, 2017, in Bangkok, Thailand. Thai police say an Iranian man doused himself with gasoline before lighting himself on fire to protest his country's presidential election.

