IAF participates in joint exercise with Thai air force

Saturday May 27

New Delhi, May 26 The Indian Air Force has participated in a five-day exercise with Royal Thailand Air Force at Thai city of Chiang Mai to enhance cooperation in executing relief missions. An 11-member IAF contingent participated in the Indo- Thailand Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief exercise that began on May 22. "The objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between both the Air Forces, while conducting combined air operations," the IAF said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

