IAF participates in joint exercise with Thai air force
New Delhi, May 26 The Indian Air Force has participated in a five-day exercise with Royal Thailand Air Force at Thai city of Chiang Mai to enhance cooperation in executing relief missions. An 11-member IAF contingent participated in the Indo- Thailand Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief exercise that began on May 22. "The objective of the exercise is to enhance interoperability between both the Air Forces, while conducting combined air operations," the IAF said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC