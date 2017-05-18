Hotel Bocage, exclusive minimalism in...

Hotel Bocage, exclusive minimalism in Thailand's hip Hua Hin

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

What is it? A boutique hotel located on the top floor of trendier-than-thou Seenspace Hua Hin, which bills itself as "Thailand's first community beachfront mall". The mall is an open-air, neo-brutalist concrete construction that would look dreary under an overcast sky: fortunately, Hua Hin the royal resort city about 2.5 hours from Bangkok sees plenty of sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC