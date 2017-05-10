Home invasion targets advocate of Mae...

Home invasion targets advocate of Mae Hong Son investigation

An unknown assailant broke into the house of a resident in Mae Hong Son's Mae Sariang district and burned his Mitsubishi pickup truck on Sunday morning, following the man's petition asking the Interior Ministry to investigate a group of "local villagers" who last week called for the transfer of deputy district chief Boonyarit Nippawanij. Boonyarit, an official in Mae Sa Riang, was transferred on Wednesday after he pushed for a transparent investigation of former governor Suebsak Iamwichan, who has been linked to a forced-prostitution ring in the province.

