High-ranking cop confesses to sex with underage girl

4 hrs ago

Bangkok: A high-ranking police officer accused of buying the services of an underage prostitute turned himself in as local authorities in Mae Hong Son stepped up surveillance on human trafficking and vice activities in the province. According to Mae Hong Son police station superintendent Satasak Pimolthip, Chai Prakan police station deputy superintendent Lt Col Mongkol Panti had on Saturday acknowledged sexual involvement with a girl younger than 15. It was reported that after Mongkol was told the allegation against him, police conducted a brief interrogation before releasing him.

Chicago, IL

