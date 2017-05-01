Gang rape alleged
The Anti-Trafficking Police Department arrested three Mae Hong Son policemen on suspicion of gang rape in the sex-trafficking of teenagers, but there is strong suspicion the investigation is not entirely honest. A court approved three arrest warrants for Mae Hong Son policemen on suspicion of gang rape Monday but denied three other warrants for officers who are suspected of involvement in the sex trafficking of teenage girls.
