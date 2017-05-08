Fugitive British drug baron arrested ...

Fugitive British drug baron arrested by police in Thailand

Jonathon Moorby, 47, spent years on the run from a jail sentence for trafficking cocaine and amphetamines in the UK. He was snared on the palm-lined island of Koh Samui, southern Thailand, in a joint operation between Thailand's Narcotics Suppression Bureau and Interpol.

Chicago, IL

