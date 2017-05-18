Four people arrested in connection wi...

Four people arrested in connection with Pattani bombing

Four more suspects in last week's explosion in Pattani have been apprehended and taken to an army base for interrogation. Authorities found the four suspects inside a deserted house where they allegedly planned the attack and attached an explosive device to a pickup truck.

