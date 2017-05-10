Four arrested as police bust loanshar...

Four arrested as police bust loanshark gang in Chon Buri

19 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Four suspected members of a loanshark gang that allegedly charged interest of 2 per cent a day and threatened non-payers with violence, were arrested in Chon Buri's Sri Racha district. Confiscated evidence included 428 loan contracts, 32 account books to record loans, and 4,000 loan-advertising leaflets, Chon Buri police chief Pol Maj General Somprasong Yentuam said on Thursday.

