Floods force firms to close

Floods force firms to close

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Bangkok Post

Trash, leaves and a tree trunk were hauled out of the drainage system under Rama IX Road on Sunday, as Bangkok's Department of Drainage and Sewerage pledged to work around the clock to prepare for storms and the coming rainy season. The heaviest floods in 15 years have forced the closure of several businesses in the commercial heart of Khiri Mat district in Sukhothai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC