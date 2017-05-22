Floods force firms to close
Trash, leaves and a tree trunk were hauled out of the drainage system under Rama IX Road on Sunday, as Bangkok's Department of Drainage and Sewerage pledged to work around the clock to prepare for storms and the coming rainy season. The heaviest floods in 15 years have forced the closure of several businesses in the commercial heart of Khiri Mat district in Sukhothai.
