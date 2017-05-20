Five arrested in Thailand for burning...

Five arrested in Thailand for burning portrait of late king

1 hr ago

Police in Thailand said on Saturday they have arrested five people for allegedly setting fire to portraits of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej who died last year. The death of the revered king after seven decades on the throne plunged the Southeast Asian country into mourning and heightened sensitivities to any negative comment.

Chicago, IL

