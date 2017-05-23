Fire damages school building in Ubon ...

Fire damages school building in Ubon Ratchathani

Read more: The Nation

A fire badly damaged an old wooden building at a public school in Ubon Ratchatani's Muang Sam Sib district on Monday night. Police said the fire broke out at the Nong Lom Nong Lao School at about 8pm and quickly spread as the building is made of wood and is about 50 years old.

