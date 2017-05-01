Fire burns down three houses in Ubon ...

Fire burns down three houses in Ubon Ratchathani

10 hrs ago

A dog was killed and three houses were burned down in a blaze believed to have been caused by a solar cell system short circuit in the Muang district of Ubon Ratchathani province early Wednesday, police said. Pol Lt-Colonel Pramote Chuentarong, deputy inspector of Muang Ubon Ratchathani Police Station, said police got the fire alert at 2.10am.

Chicago, IL

