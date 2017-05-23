EXIM Thailand backs firm building saf...

EXIM Thailand backs firm building safe LPG cylinders

Export-Import Bank of Thailand is financing the production of LPG composite cylinders that can safely be used in the home. Senior executive vice president Wantana Mongkolsri said on Wednesday that EXIM Thailand had agreed to provide a seven-year Bt21.94-million loan to Phacharasin Plastic and Trading Ltd, a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products.

