Everybody has a story: Volunteering at Elephant Nature Park in Thailand brings joy, peace
As Angelica Valencia and I walked into the Elephant Nature Park in Chiang Mai, Thailand, to volunteer, I could not help but notice peacefulness about the place. After all, this park is where the long and labored life of working elephants comes to twilight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC