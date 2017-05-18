DSI impounds 60 supercars, mostly Lam...

DSI impounds 60 supercars, mostly Lamborghinis

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

A DSI official inspects supercars in the showroom of Niche Cars Group near the Bangkok-Chon Buri motorway in Suan Luang district, Bangkok, on Thursday. The Department of Special Investigation impounded 60 luxury cars, mostly Lamborghinis, from Bangkok showrooms on Thursday on suspicion of evasion of import taxes and other tariffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,119,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC