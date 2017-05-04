Driver critical after fuel tanker blaze

Driver critical after fuel tanker blaze

Flames engulf a fuel tanker carrying 30,000 litres of ethanol in Sikhiu district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday morning. NAKHON RATCHASIMA: The driver of a fuel tanker is in critical condition in hospital after the vehicle overturned and burst into flames on a bridge in Sikhiu district on Saturday.

