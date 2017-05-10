DLT about to seal Chiang Rai depot deal

DLT about to seal Chiang Rai depot deal

Saturday

The Mae Sai - Tha Kee Lek checkpoint is a popular border crossing for both Thai and Myanmar citizens to conduct trades and tourism businesses. The Department of Land Transport is expected to sign a contract with a private firm to supply equipment, operate and maintain a border cross-docking centre later this month, a senior official says.

Chicago, IL

