Despite crackdown, people-smuggling across Thai-Myanmar border has risen

4 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

People smuggling across the border from Myanmar to Thailand is on the rise despite a crackdown by authorities in both countries that has made it more expensive and dangerous, Thai immigration police say. Thailand said earlier this year that it hoped its efforts against smuggling would be recognised by the United States in its annual Trafficking in Persons report expected next month.

Chicago, IL

