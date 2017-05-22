Customs aims to help to curb surrogacy

Dr Charnchai Chandarachaikul, director of Khon Kaen Hospital, talks to reporters on the result of DNA examination of human semen found as it was being taken out of Thailand to Laos via Nong Khai province last month. Customs authorities are discussing whether to seek cooperation from Lao and Cambodian authorities to more closely monitor surrogacy services that are illegal in Thailand but may have shifted their bases to these two neighbouring countries.

