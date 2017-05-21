Couple arrested in Koh Samui for alle...

Couple arrested in Koh Samui for alleged sale of kratom leaves

Police have arrested a couple in Koh Samui and seized 135 kilograms of kratom leaves from their rented room. Sale of kratom leaves is banned in Thailand.

Chicago, IL

