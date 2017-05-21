Chopped body was karaoke woman in love triangle

The dismembered body found in Khao Suan Kwang district on Thursday was a woman who worked in a karaoke bar, was married and also had a special relationship with another woman. Pol Col Charatpat Suthayasorakhom, deputy Khon Kaen police chief, said investigators identified the victim as Warisara Klinjui, 22, a native of Chai Nat province.

