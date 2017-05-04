China's Silk Road threatens Mekong River
As China pushes ahead with its massive trade network spanning Asia and Europe, fears are growing for the future of a section of the Mekong River between Thailand and Laos, which Beijing wants to blast with dynamite in order to allow 500kg freight ships to pass. Andrew Marshall reports.
