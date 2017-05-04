China's Silk Road threatens Mekong River

China's Silk Road threatens Mekong River

14 hrs ago

As China pushes ahead with its massive trade network spanning Asia and Europe, fears are growing for the future of a section of the Mekong River between Thailand and Laos, which Beijing wants to blast with dynamite in order to allow 500kg freight ships to pass. Andrew Marshall reports.

Chicago, IL

