Car bomb in Thailand's Muslim-dominated south wounds over 506 hours ago

Suspected insurgents in Thailand detonated a car bomb today outside a busy shopping center in the south of the country, wounding more than 50 people in a huge blast that ripped the building apart and sent people running for their lives. The attackers initially set off firecrackers as a distraction before triggering the car bomb in the city of Pattani, said Pramote Prom-in, a military spokesman.

