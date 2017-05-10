Car bomb in Thailand's Muslim-dominated south wounds over 506 hours ago

Car bomb in Thailand's Muslim-dominat...

Car bomb in Thailand's Muslim-dominated south wounds over 50

Suspected insurgents in Thailand detonated a car bomb today outside a busy shopping center in the south of the country, wounding more than 50 people in a huge blast that ripped the building apart and sent people running for their lives. The attackers initially set off firecrackers as a distraction before triggering the car bomb in the city of Pattani, said Pramote Prom-in, a military spokesman.

