Car bomb in Thailand's Muslim-dominated south wounds dozens

Suspected insurgents in Thailand have detonated a car bomb outside a busy shopping center in the south of the country, ripping the building apart and injuring dozens of people. A military spokesman says insurgents first set off firecrackers as a distraction before triggering the car bomb Tuesday at the mall's entrance in the city of Pattani.

Chicago, IL

