Building hopes on EEC

New jobs and infrastructure projects to be developed in special zone is expected to spur housing demand in three provinces, writes Kanana Katharangsiporn The government's much-touted Eastern Economic Corridor is set to spur residential demand in the three eastern provinces where it will be located, driven by the expectation of new jobs and infrastructure development projects. Chon Buri deputy governor Pawat Lertmukda said the EEC, which is designated to cover a combined 30,000 rai in Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao provinces, will undeniably drive demand for housing units as there should be a large number of new jobs employed in the 10 targeted industries.

