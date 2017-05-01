Boy found dead in Samut Prakan canal

Boy found dead in Samut Prakan canal

Read more: The Nation

An eight-year-old boy was found dead in a canal near his parents' rented house in Samut Prakan province on Monday morning. The body of Tawan Faramee was found in Klong Bang Sao Thong in tambon Bang Sao Thong, Bang Sao Thong district, at about 7.30am.

Chicago, IL

