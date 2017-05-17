BOT links with commercial banks and a...

BOT links with commercial banks and asset manager |to set up debt-solving clinics

THE BANK of Thailand has joined forces with 16 commercial banks and Sukhumvit Asset Management Co to set up clinics to clear up non-collateral debt problems with several creditors amid high levels of household debt. The signing ceremony took place yesterday.

