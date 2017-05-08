Bomb wounds 20 at supermarket in sout...

Bomb wounds 20 at supermarket in southern Thailand

Read more: Reuters

May 9 A bomb exploded in front of a supermarket on Tuesday in the Thai city of Pattani, wounding about 20 people, a military spokesman said, in what appeared to be the latest attack by Muslim separatists in the south of the predominantly Buddhist country. A decades-old separatist insurgency in the largely ethnic Malay Muslim provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat has killed more than 6,500 people since 2004, according to independent monitoring group Deep South Watch.

