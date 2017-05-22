Bomb injures 24 in Thailand capital

Police Say Hospital Explosion is Bomb Attack https://t.co/DnV5G4vVV6 via @KhaosodEnglish Bangkok Thailand 3rd anniversary of military coup.- Antique Time Y o Y May 22, 2017 A bomb blast at a hospital in the Thai capital, Bangkok, wounded 24 people on Monday, on the third anniversary of a 2014 military coup. There was no claim of responsibility for the blast at the Phramongkutklao Hospital, which is popular with retired military officers.

