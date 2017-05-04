Bee attack injured 20 pupils in Nakho...

Bee attack injured 20 pupils in Nakhon Sawan

Swarms of bees from huge nests attacked pupils and parents who were gathering for a meeting at Nong Bua School in Nong Bua district on Sunday. About 20 children were injured.

