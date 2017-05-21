Bangkok rail 'on track'

Bangkok rail 'on track'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The most expensive and controversial new line approved is an extension of the currently unpopular Purple Line from Tao Poon to Rat Burana, with a budget of 131 billion baht. Construction of four electric rail routes in the capital at a cost of 358 billion baht will kick off this year, said Peraphon Thawornsupacharoen, deputy permanent secretary for transport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Gunman
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 281,292,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC