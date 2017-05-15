Ban Mai politicians give evidence at inquiry into child-sex scandal
LOCAL politicians were called to give evidence at an inquiry, held behind closed doors in Nonthaburi yesterday, over an alleged sex scandal on a field trip to Mae Hong Son last September. Bang Yai district chief Niwat Inthaiwong ordered officials to question 23 local politicians from Tambon Ban Mai Administrative Organisation over the forced prostitution scandal and their field trip to the northern province last year.
