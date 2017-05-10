Backpacker's suicide 'an accident'

A BRITISH backpacker accidentally killed herself in a hotel room in Thailand hours in a tragic attempt to "frighten" her boyfriend after rowing with him, an inquest has heard. Abigail Brown, known as Abi, was found lifeless on her bed by James Brum, 30, in the popular seaside resort of Phuket.

