Arrested Thai activist getting S. Korean human rights award
This July 8, 2015, photo shows Thai law student Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, right, and his father Viboon Boonpattararaksa in Bangkok, Thailand. Jatupat arrested for sharing a critical article about his country's new king that was posted on Facebook, is this year's winner of South Korea's most prestigious human rights award.
