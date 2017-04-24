Arrest warrants for cops sought in ch...

Arrest warrants for cops sought in child sex scandal

3 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Mae Hong Son police applied for arrest warrants for six police officers under the Kong Koy precinct in Mae Sariang district over their alleged involvement in the gang rape of a minor, in a case linked to the province's child prostitution scandal. Muang Mae Hong Son police investigator Lt-Colonel Worathan Kruachanta went to the provincial court at 10.30am on Monday to apply for the arrest warrant after an attempt to get warrants for three of the officers on Sunday failed.

