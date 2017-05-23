38 firms look at key project

SOME 38 companies have picked up the bidding package for the Hua Hin-Prachuap Khiri Khan double-track railway project, while the State Railway of Thailand has extended the preparation period from 30 days to 45 days to allow them to more time to make detailed proposals and find partners. "As scheduled, the Hua Hin-Prachuap Khiri Khan project will definitely be within the government's three-month framework, while the Nakhon Pathom-Hua Hin route will be opened for picking up bidding documents next week if there's no problem," said Anont Luangboriboon, acting governor of SRT According to SRT, this round has seen an increase in the number of companies seeking the bidding documents to 38 from 31 in the previous round.

